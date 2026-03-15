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    SHIB Derivatives See 1,549% Jump in Netflows: Is Short Squeeze Brewing?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 15/03/2026 - 4:21
    This remains significant as it might indicate an increase in margin inflows as traders add to positions.
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    SHIB Derivatives See 1,549% Jump in Netflows: Is Short Squeeze Brewing?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    SHIB rose 1,549% in future netflows as traders adjust positioning in the market. Shiba Inu saw more futures inflows than outflows in the last 24 hours, with a 1,549.47% futures netflow jump.

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    The rise in futures netflows remains significant as it might indicate an increase in margin inflows as traders add to positions amid increased risk appetite.

    CoinGlass data records $14.25 million in Shiba Inu futures inflow, while outflows came in at $13.80 million. The net difference yields a positive netflow of $446,810, resulting in a netflow increase of 1,549.47%. The rise in netflow comes as prices drop in the market, with Shiba Inu falling as a result.

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    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.66% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000592 amid a broader sell-off, which saw $203 million in liquidations.

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    Title news
    Sat, 03/14/2026 - 09:50
    Shiba Inu Death Cross Appears on Daily Chart as Price Loses Support
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Shiba Inu rose for five days at a stretch from a low of $0.00000528 on March 9 to reach $0.00000063 on Friday before retreating. Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00000585 early Saturday as short sellers added to their positions.

    However, with on-chain indicators flipping positive, shorts may get squeezed if buyers return to the market to continue the SHIB price rise, but a break of the $0.00000627 barrier, which matches the daily MA 50, is required first.

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    Potential scenarios

    The daily RSI is at 50 or neutral, which suggests the possibility of sideways trading as the market seeks stability from a multi-month sell-off, which pulled major cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, to multi-month lows.

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    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu 658% Jump in Spot Flows as Activity Picks up for SHIB
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Altcoins have sharply underperformed recently, with major cryptocurrencies down significantly from their peaks. Likewise, mentions of an "altseason" on social media have plunged to their lowest level in at least two years.

    This remains significant as every major spike in altseason chatter over the past two years coincided with a local top in meme coins and vice versa.

    The positivity is that whenever mentions of an altseason drop, a rally often ensues. The pattern might not be perfect, but the correlation between crowd disinterest and subsequent price recoveries may not be something to ignore.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
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