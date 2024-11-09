XRP Price Prediction for November 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not giving up even on the weekend, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.48% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.5557. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local drop to the support level.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP might need time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this regard, traders may witness a consolidation in the zone of $0.54-$0.56 over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. However, if the weekly bar closes near $0.5666, the strength might be enough for a blast to the $0.60 area shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5508 at press time.