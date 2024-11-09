    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 9

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect ongoing rise from XRP?
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 14:00
    Bulls are not giving up even on the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 0.48% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.5557. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local drop to the support level.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP might need time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this regard, traders may witness a consolidation in the zone of $0.54-$0.56 over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. However, if the weekly bar closes near $0.5666, the strength might be enough for a blast to the $0.60 area shortly.

    XRP is trading at $0.5508 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

