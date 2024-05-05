Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 5

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect price blast of XRP soon?
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 14:51
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has fallen by 1.55% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 1.70%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as it is in the middle of the local channel. As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.5270-$0.53 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price is far from the main levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for May 3

    Traders may only start thinking about a local rise if they restore the rate above the resistance level of $0.5368.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is more bullish as the price is returning to the nearest level of $0.5370. If a breakout happens, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.56-$0.58 zone soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.5282 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    2024/05/05 14:46
    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    2024/05/05 14:46
    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    2024/05/05 14:46
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD