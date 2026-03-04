Bitwise XRP ETF Becomes Largest in America

Bitwise's spot XRP ETF has become the largest fund of its kind in the United States.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed the milestone earlier today on the X social media network.

The fund, which is trading under the ticker $XRP, secured an impressive $10 million in weekly inflows to push it past its competitors.

"Grateful to investors entrusting Bitwise to steward their assets," Bitwise said on social media.

As reported by U.Today , Bitwise made a trailblazing move by filing for an XRP ETF back in October 2024.

The current state of XRP ETFs

The broader American market for spot XRP exchange-traded funds is highly competitive and has reached significant financial milestones, currently boasting exactly $1 billion in total net assets.

According to comprehensive market data from SoSoValu, the asset class has attracted a cumulative total net inflow of $1.25 billion since the funds began trading.

The race for the top spot remains incredibly tight across the major issuers.

Bitwise currently leads the pack with $269.05 million in assets under management, but it is closely trailed by Canary's XRPC fund, which holds $262.17 million.

Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ secures the third position with $230.20 million in assets. 21Shares and Grayscale round out the top five issuers in the space, holding $166.96 million and $72.49 million, respectively.

The sector continues to see steady daily accumulation from investors with $7.53 million in total net inflows and nearly $39 million in total value traded on March 3.