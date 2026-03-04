Dogecoin Celebrates Historic First at Nasdaq Bell Ringing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) celebrated a historic first at a Nasdaq Bell Ringing event. Made possible by the Dogecoin community, the first dog was featured at a Nasdaq bell ringing event. Kimchi, a Shiba Inu, became the first dog ever to ring the bell.

In a recent tweet, House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate arm, flashed back to the Nasdaq bell ringing for 21shares' Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), held on Feb. 18, highlighting it as one to remember, thanks to the Dogecoin community.

Kimchi, a Shiba Inu dog owned by the winner of the "ChooseMyShibe" campaign launched by House of Doge on X, made history by becoming the first dog ever to appear at a NASDAQ bell ringing event.

The community campaign generated significant global engagement, surpassing 1.2 million impressions on X alone.

On February 18th the @dogecoin community made our NASDAQ bell ringing for the @21shares_us Dogecoin ETF $TDOG one to remember. Thanks to the shibes, Kimchi made history as the first dog to ever appear at a NASDAQ bell ringing event.



Read the press release here:… — House of Doge (@houseofdoge) March 4, 2026

The event, House of Doge says, highlights how Dogecoin continues to evolve from internet culture into a widely recognized financial and cultural brand. By combining institutional investment products with grassroots community engagement, Dogecoin is introduced to broader audiences globally.

Dogecoin price

Dogecoin rose nearly 9% as major cryptocurrencies turned green on Wednesday. Crypto markets rebounded on Wednesday, recovering from a prior sell-off during the week.

Dogecoin rose to $0.0962, from a prior day low of $0.087. At press time, the dog coin was trading at $0.0952, but down 5.76% weekly.

Open interest rose in tandem with the broader crypto market advance. According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, open interest for Bitcoin and major altcoins rose significantly in recent hours, indicating higher leverage. This leverage surge might foreshadow bigger moves, according to Maartunn.

In an earlier tweet, the crypto analyst highlighted Dogecoin as one asset to watch amid its rising open interest. "If you’re trading Dogecoin right now, keep an eye on it," Maartunn wrote, highlighting a 10% surge in open interest.

Dogecoin has broadly stayed in sideways trading between $0.079 and $0.117 since February. A break in either direction might suggest the next move for Dogecoin.