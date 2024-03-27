Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect XRP to bounce back?
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 15:20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The growth has not lasted long as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 4.61% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is trading near the local support level of $0.6158. If the price does not bounce back by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a more profound decline to the $0.60 zone.

    On the daily time frame, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish. Here, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.60. If the candle closes below it, it might be a prerequisite for a further correction to $0.55.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as none of the sides has seized the initiative. Such a statement is also confirmed by falling volume. 

    In this case, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.56-$0.66 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    XRP is trading at $0.6151 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

