Saylor: Bitcoin Going to $0 or $1 Million

Michael Saylor, Strategy's executive chairman, has posted yet another stunningly bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction. In a recent social media post, Saylor confidently stated that the flagship cryptocurrency is going to $1 million if it does not hit zero.

"If it’s not going to zero, it’s going to a million" Saylor posted, doubling down on his thesis despite the current macroeconomic turbulence shaking the digital asset market.

He previously stated that he expected BTC to reach seven figures by the end of 2033.

History of Saylor's predictions

Saylor’s Bitcoin price predictions have grown increasingly bold over the years.

Saylor forecasted that Bitcoin would cross the $100,000 mark by the end of 2024. He confidently stated he was "planning the $100,000 party" for New Year's Eve.

When it comes to long-term predictions, Saylor forecasted a 29% annualized rate of return over 21 years.

The Strategy executive predicted Bitcoin would hit $13 million per coin by 2045.

At this price, he estimated Bitcoin would capture roughly 7% of total global capital.

The target was during a CNBC Squawk Box interview in September 2024, and reiterated in another CNBC appearance on Nov. 22.

He has argued that retail investors must front-run institutions. By the time financial advisors tell clients it is "safe" to buy Bitcoin, the price will already be $1 million. By the time they call it a "smart choice," the price will be $10 million, according to Saylor.

Last May, Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would hit $21 million in 21 years (by 2046). He attributed this elevated target to shifting geopolitical winds, particularly the U.S. government's changing regulatory stance and the prospect of an American strategic Bitcoin reserve.