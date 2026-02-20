XRP Ledger Delays Amendment Rollout Amid Batch Transaction Bug

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, informed the XRP community that a bug was found in the batch transaction and another fix amendment for the XRP Ledger, causing a setback for both. This fix amendment is the fixbatchinnersigs amendment included in the latest xrpl v. 3.1.0 release.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vet had informed followers that the batch transaction amendment had only one more vote to go for it to enter majority. At the time that Vet reported that, the Batch amendment on XRP had secured 28 "yes" votes, one "yes" vote away from activation.

FYI - A bug was found in Batch (+fix) amendment for the XRP Ledger.



Validators are moving the vote to Nay for both as we speak. The XRPL main net is not affected because it didn't go live.



XRP software update is coming out with a new bug fixed Batch amendment for voting.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/CZGgs9YWCN — Vet (@Vet_X0) February 20, 2026

Now, with the bug detected, Vet noted that validators are shifting their stance, changing their votes to "nay."

Advertisement

Vet clarifies that the XRPL mainnet remains unaffected, as both amendments — including the batch transaction — did not go live. He added that the next XRP software update will include a new bug-fixed Batch amendment for voting.

The bug detection comes as XRP Ledger participants tested the feature, in line with Ripple Engineer Mayukha Vadari's advice.

Advertisement

As reported, Vadari urged XRP Ledger users that if there is an upcoming amendment they need for their project, they should review the XLS specification and make sure it works for them. This is to prevent issues that might be too late to correct as, the earlier an issue is found, the easier it is to address.

Batch transaction and "fixbatchinnersigs" amendment

The proposed batch transactions feature allows atomic execution of multiple transactions and will make it even easier for developers to build apps that can generate revenue directly on-chain.

This long-sought-after amendment from the broader community makes it much easier to offer paid features, automate flows and build apps that generate revenue.

The fixbatchinnersigs amendment fixes an issue where the inner transactions of a batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures.

In recent news, SBI Ripple Asia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a technical support partnership with Asia Web3 Alliance Japan. This partnership will establish a framework in which SBI Ripple Asia will provide technical support to startups and businesses aiming to implement financial services using blockchain technology in society.