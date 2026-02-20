AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Delays Amendment Rollout Amid Batch Transaction Bug

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 15:58
    A bug was found in the batch transaction and another fix amendment for the XRP Ledger, causing a setback for both.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Delays Amendment Rollout Amid Batch Transaction Bug
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, informed the XRP community that a bug was found in the batch transaction and another fix amendment for the XRP Ledger, causing a setback for both. This fix amendment is the fixbatchinnersigs amendment included in the latest xrpl v. 3.1.0 release.

    Advertisement

    Earlier, Vet had informed followers that the batch transaction amendment had only one more vote to go for it to enter majority. At the time that Vet reported that, the Batch amendment on XRP had secured 28 "yes" votes, one "yes" vote away from activation.

    Now, with the bug detected, Vet noted that validators are shifting their stance, changing their votes to "nay."

    Advertisement

    Vet clarifies that the XRPL mainnet remains unaffected, as both amendments — including the batch transaction — did not go live. He added that the next XRP software update will include a new bug-fixed Batch amendment for voting.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/20/2026 - 11:47
    AI Agents Can Now Pay With XRP and RLUSD via x402 on XRP Ledger
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The bug detection comes as XRP Ledger participants tested the feature, in line with Ripple Engineer Mayukha Vadari's advice.

    Advertisement

    As reported, Vadari urged XRP Ledger users that if there is an upcoming amendment they need for their project, they should review the XLS specification and make sure it works for them. This is to prevent issues that might be too late to correct as, the earlier an issue is found, the easier it is to address.

    Batch transaction and "fixbatchinnersigs" amendment 

    The proposed batch transactions feature allows atomic execution of multiple transactions and will make it even easier for developers to build apps that can generate revenue directly on-chain.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/18/2026 - 10:45
    XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks
    ByArman Shirinyan

    This long-sought-after amendment from the broader community makes it much easier to offer paid features, automate flows and build apps that generate revenue.

    The fixbatchinnersigs amendment fixes an issue where the inner transactions of a batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures.

    In recent news, SBI Ripple Asia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a technical support partnership with Asia Web3 Alliance Japan. This partnership will establish a framework in which SBI Ripple Asia will provide technical support to startups and businesses aiming to implement financial services using blockchain technology in society.

    #XRP Ledger #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:49
    $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped up by Whales Despite Price Dip
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:44
    Ripple's RLUSD Adds 20 Million New Tokens on Ethereum Network
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP Ledger Delays Amendment Rollout Amid Batch Transaction Bug
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:49
    $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped up by Whales Despite Price Dip
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:44
    Ripple's RLUSD Adds 20 Million New Tokens on Ethereum Network
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all