Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 15:17
    Has upward move of XRP started yet?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for March 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are losing their initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has blasted by 14.62% today.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has set a local resistance of $2.59. Most of the daily ATR has been passed, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $2.64161 level. 

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 14:43
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enougn for a test of the $2.80 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The price of XRP is far from support and resistance levels. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the range of $2.40-$2.80 is the most likely scenario by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $2.5476 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 19, 2025 - 15:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 19
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 15:04
    ‘$2,200,000 In Play’: Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Prediction Voiced by Max Keiser
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for March 19
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 19
    ‘$2,200,000 In Play’: Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Prediction Voiced by Max Keiser
    Show all