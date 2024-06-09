XRP Price Prediction for June 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.4949. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a drop to the $0.4910-$0.4920 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, traders should focus on the level of $0.49. If the candle closes below it, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.48 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the bar is about to close far from the support and resistance levels. If that happens, traders may witness ongoing sideways trading around $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.4941 at press time.