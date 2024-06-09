Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for June 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect further drop of XRP?
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 14:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

    On the hourly time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.4949. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a drop to the $0.4910-$0.4920 zone tomorrow.

    On the bigger chart, traders should focus on the level of $0.49. If the candle closes below it, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.48 range.

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    From the midterm point of view, the bar is about to close far from the support and resistance levels. If that happens, traders may witness ongoing sideways trading around $0.50.

    XRP is trading at $0.4941 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

