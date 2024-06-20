Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for June 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect a price blast of XRP this week?
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 15:41
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Almost all of the top 10 coins are again trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the only exception from the rule, rising by 0.55% since yesterday.

    Despite today's slight rise, the price of XRP is coming back to the local support level of $0.4922. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.4850 area soon.

    On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating as the rate is far from the main levels. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.4850-$0.50 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The price of XRP is trading in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $0.4309 and the resistance of $0.5714.

    The low volume confirms that there are low chances of high volatility until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.4947 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

