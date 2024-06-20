XRP Price Prediction for June 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Almost all of the top 10 coins are again trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is the only exception from the rule, rising by 0.55% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of XRP is coming back to the local support level of $0.4922. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.4850 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating as the rate is far from the main levels. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.4850-$0.50 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The price of XRP is trading in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $0.4309 and the resistance of $0.5714.

The low volume confirms that there are low chances of high volatility until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4947 at press time.