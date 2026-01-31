Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The structure that is developing on multiple crypto charts indicates that the market is about to enter a transition phase, and multimonth downtrends look to be nearing exhaustion. The nature of the decline has changed, even though the price is still technically below the major moving averages.

XRP's transition phase has been reached

Momentum is fading, selling pressure is no longer accelerating and bears are running out of clean downside structure to exploit. XRP printed a series of lower highs and lower lows within a descending channel for several months, and each rally was rejected quickly, confirming trend control by sellers.

There has not been much follow-through selling, and the last leg down did not result in a strong continuation candle. Instead of expansion, price is compressing near a historically reactive zone. Even before a reversal becomes apparent, compression following a prolonged decline is frequently the first indication that a trend is coming to an end.

This interpretation is supported by volume behavior. Large spikes accompanied earlier capitulation events, but recent downside attempts are happening on comparatively lighter participation. When a market trends lower with declining volume, it signals seller fatigue. There is simply less aggressive supply entering the order book. Bears can still push price lower in the short term, but the energy behind the move is clearly reduced.

From a structural standpoint, XRP is approaching a point where new short positions’ risk-reward ratio is no longer appealing. Most of the obvious selling has already occurred following a protracted decline, and late bears are entering at levels where bounce probability increases, not decreases. Even if a full bull trend does not start right away, this dynamic frequently results in the downtrend ending.

This does not guarantee an explosive rally. Seldom do markets go from a sharp decline to a vertical recovery without first establishing a base. What is more likely is a period of stabilization followed by a relief recovery that resets positioning. The most important lesson is that the aggressive downward trend is waning.

At current levels, XRP looks less like a falling asset and more like one entering accumulation territory. The downtrend is not violently reversing yet, but its grip is loosening, and that alone changes the outlook. Investors should anticipate recovery attempts, or at minimum, a halt in persistent downside pressure.

Shiba Inu takes hit

Shiba Inu continues to trade under persistent bearish pressure, and the chart shows a market that has not yet escaped its broader downtrend. Price action remains trapped beneath all major moving averages, which are sloping downward and acting as dynamic resistance. Every recovery attempt over the past months has been sold into, reinforcing the structure of lower highs that defines the current trend.

A tightening triangle close to local lows is the most recent development. Instead of signaling strength, this formation is emerging after an extended decline, which often reflects indecision rather than accumulation. Buyers are present, but their impact is limited. Each bounce is shallow, and volume does not show convincing expansion on upward candles. That imbalance suggests demand is reactive, not aggressive.

The wider structure matters more than the short-term pattern. SHIB has been stair-stepping lower since its previous peak, and the market has not produced a clean reversal signal, such as a higher high or a break above key resistance zones. Until that happens, rallies are corrective by definition. The moving averages stacked above price form a layered ceiling that would require strong momentum to reclaim.

In the near term, a brief volatility spike is possible as the triangle resolves. A small relief bounce toward the nearest resistance cluster cannot be ruled out. However, the dominant trend still favors sellers. Without a decisive shift in structure and volume, upside moves are likely to be capped and temporary.

Bitcoin is fine for now

Bitcoin is under pressure in the short term, but the broader structure still suggests relative stability as long as price holds above the critical $80,000 zone. The recent drop has pushed BTC toward the lower boundary of its multiweek range, yet it has not broken the level that would signal structural damage. For now, this is a correction inside a larger consolidation rather than a confirmed breakdown.

The chart shows Bitcoin trading below its short-term moving averages, reflecting weak momentum and cautious sentiment. Sellers clearly have the advantage in the immediate time frame, but their control remains incomplete. The $80,000 area acts as a psychological and technical support level, reinforced by previous reaction lows and heavy historical volume. Such zones are typically vigorously defended by markets, particularly following protracted declines.

Bitcoin is unlikely to experience significant long-term problems unless it sharply falls below $80,000. A firm grip on this area might promote range trading and eventual stabilization, allowing buyers to regain their confidence. For now, Bitcoin sits at a stress test, not a collapse point.

The $80,000 threshold remains the line separating a manageable correction from a more serious bearish phase. A breakdown, however, would shift the narrative toward deeper downside exploration.