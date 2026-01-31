AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu bulls pushing funds away from exchanges, potentially enabling recovery potential for the asset.
    Advertisement
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A rare structural change that could alter Shiba Inu's short-term course is coming up this weekend. Over the past day there has been a net outflow of about 101 billion SHIB, according to on-chain exchange flow data. To put it simply, more tokens are being removed from exchanges than are being added.

    Shift in market dynamics

    In addition to suggesting that holders are shifting assets into private storage rather than getting ready to liquidate, this dynamic frequently lessens immediate sell pressure, and this is a significant shift in tone for an asset that has been under distribution pressure for several months.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A market attempting to stabilize following an extended downtrend is reflected in price action, as SHIB has been moving between lower highs and marginally higher lows within a tightening triangle formation, a structure that usually indicates the emergence of subsurface volatility. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Scaramucci: ‘Get Ready’ as Bitcoin Firms Against Falling Gold
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?

    Sellers cannot push anymore

    The current consolidation indicates that sellers are losing the ability to push prices sharply lower, even though the overall trend is still bearish on longer time frames, and the rate of absorption is increasing with each dip.

    Advertisement

    This interpretation is supported by the exchange metrics, while netflow has turned negative total exchange reserves marginally lower; however, overall inflow and outflow continue to be high, suggesting active repositioning as opposed to inactivity. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 14:32
    'Crypto Is Like Casino': Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to Market Meltdown
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    When outflows predominate in such an environment, it frequently indicates that larger participants are accumulating or, at the very least, taking defensive positions, which does not guarantee an immediate rally but creates the conditions for a longer-term reversal attempt.

    Advertisement

    Technically speaking, SHIB continues to encounter significant opposition from its falling moving averages overhead, and any upside breakout from the triangle will likely encounter friction quickly. But control is the crucial shift. If liquidity continues to exit exchanges at this rate, bears will no longer have uncontested dominance, and a sustained period of net outflows would gradually tighten available supply and shift the balance of power.

    If exchange outflows persist through the weekend, SHIB may finally have the foundation needed to build a broader recovery phase rather than just another temporary bounce.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 30, 2026 - 22:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 30, 2026 - 22:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 20:26
    Scaramucci: ‘Get Ready’ as Bitcoin Firms Against Falling Gold
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 18:09
    Portnoy Just Bought $1 Million Worth of XRP
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 22:07
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Dan Burgin
    Show all