U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume

XRP millionaire wallets rise despite 2026 price pressure

XRP sees a massive selling pressure spike, mentions how things are turning out for it and what investors should anticipate.

The price of XRP has recently been under pressure; since the beginning of 2026, the asset has dropped by a meager 4%. On the surface, that drop is indicative of a cooling market and cautious mood in the wake of the wider cryptocurrency decline.

Long-term investors should pay attention to the on-chain data that is flashing beneath the price chart, as the number of high-value holders is starting to increase once more despite XRP's difficulties regaining significant upward momentum.

XRP whales. Wallets holding 1 million XRP increased for the first time since September.

Wallets with a minimum of one million XRP are growing for the first time since September, and the ledger now shows a net gain of 42 additional millionaire wallets, indicating a structural change in holder behavior.

This development implies that while short-term traders respond to volatility, large participants are covertly accumulating, and in the past, periods of better price performance have been preceded by increases in large wallet counts.

SHIB enters symmetrical triangle as volatility compresses

Shiba Inu could be ready for a volatility explosion sooner than many anticipate.

As Shiba Inu narrows into one of the tightest structures it has printed in months, the chart is approaching a decision point, and the price is presently trapped inside a symmetrical triangle, a traditional sign of a market storing energy before a directional move due to declining volatility, converging trendlines and contracting candle bodies.

Seller fatigue. Buyers are stepping in earlier and lows are gradually rising.

This is not random sideways action, because the triangle is forming following a long downward trend, which alters its interpretation and shifts expectations away from simple continuation selling.

Instead of continuation selling, the structure suggests seller fatigue, where every push lower is weaker, buyers are getting involved earlier and the lows are rising, suggesting a slight shift even though the overhead pressure is still present.

Dogecoin slides as profit-taking hits

DOGE sees 10,782% surge in futures volume, but on-chain metrics tell a completely different story.

Wednesday saw traders taking profits as the rally was sold into, with Dogecoin falling after reaching a high of $0.127. The drop continued on Thursday, even as the broader crypto market traded in red. At press time, Dogecoin was extending its drop, as it remains in red across the hourly, daily and weekly time frames.

Up 10,782%. BitMEX futures volume surged to $200.98M.

In the last 24 hours, Crypto futures bets worth over $509 million have been liquidated, marking a 57% increase in the last 24 hours. Most of these are long positions hoping for prices to further increase.

As Dogecoin metrics remain in red, an outlier stands out in the futures market. According to CoinGlass data, futures volume on the Bitmex exchange has increased by 10,782% in the last 24 hours to $200.98 million.