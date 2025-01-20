XRP Price Prediction for January 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by almost 5%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of the local resistance of $3.3458. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $3.40 zone and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers are back in the game. If the situation does not change by the end of the day and the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of $3.50.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the level of $3.40.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can witness a breakout, followed by a further upward move.

XRP is trading at $3.3471 at press time.