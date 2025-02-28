XRP Price Prediction for February 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might not have found a local bottom yet, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 5.77% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going up after a false breakout of the support level of $1.9828. If buyers' pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the resistance shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels. In this case, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

All in all, sideways trading in the range of $2-$2.30 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is coming back to the support level of $1.90. If it breaks out, one can expect a test of the $1.50 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.1069 at press time.