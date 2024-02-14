Advertisement
XRP Price Prediction for February 14

Denys Serhiichuk
Does rate of XRP growth have enough energy to rise in midterm?
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 18:00
XRP Price Prediction for February 14
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are giving no chances to sellers, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 2.15% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.5328. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure. 

If the daily candle closes above it, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.54 zone.

Image by TradingView

Bulls have seized the initiative after yesterday's bearish bar. If they can hold the initiative, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout and a test of the $0.55-$0.56 area until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it occurs near the interim level of $0.5398, the upward move can continue to the $0.58 mark until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5372 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

