XRP Price Prediction for February 14

Buyers are giving no chances to sellers, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 2.15% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.5328. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure.

If the daily candle closes above it, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.54 zone.

Bulls have seized the initiative after yesterday's bearish bar. If they can hold the initiative, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout and a test of the $0.55-$0.56 area until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it occurs near the interim level of $0.5398, the upward move can continue to the $0.58 mark until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5372 at press time.