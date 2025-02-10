XRP Price Prediction for February 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is approaching the local resistance of $2.4733. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2.50 area.

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP keeps accumulating energy for a further move.

As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.40-$2.60 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as the week has just started. However, the price of XRP is far from key levels, which means there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves shortly.

XRP is trading at $2.43 at press time.