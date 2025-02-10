Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for February 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 15:38
    XRP Price Prediction for February 10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is approaching the local resistance of $2.4733. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2.50 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP keeps accumulating energy for a further move.

    As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.40-$2.60 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as the week has just started. However, the price of XRP is far from key levels, which means there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves shortly.

    XRP is trading at $2.43 at press time.

