XRP Price Analysis for October 20

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction might have ended on the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Ads Ads

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 7.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. There are low chances to see either growth or a fall today as the altcoin has passed most of its ATR.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.5150-$0.52 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the rate of XRP is far from the resistance, which means it is too early to think about midterm growth. However, if the bar gets to the $0.55 zone and breaks it, one can expect an upward move to $0.58 soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. Here, traders should pay attention to the level of $0.54915. If its breakout happens and the price fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $0.60 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.5170 at press time.