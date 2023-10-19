Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 19

Original U.Today article

Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keep rising against fall of other coins?

Bears are not going to give up so easily; however, there are some exceptions to this rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, traders should focus on the recently formed resistance level of $28,574. If the daily candle closes above it, the rise may continue to the $29,000 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Buyers are also trying to seize the initiative on the bigger time frame. The price has not gone down after a false breakout of the level of $28,627, which is a bullish signal.

If the bar closes above that mark, one can expect a test of the $29,500-$30,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far predictions as the rate is in the middle of a wide channel. However, if the bar closes near the vital zone of $30,000, the upward move is likely to continue to $31,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,685 at press time.