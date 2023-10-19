Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for October 19

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of SHIB going to last?
Thu, 10/19/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for October 19
Most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.80% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, traders should focus on the local resistance level of $0.00000676. 

If the bar breaks it and fixes above, one can expect a further upward move to the $0.00000690 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday's bar low. If a false breakout happens, there is a possibility to see a local correction to the $0.0000069-$0.0000070 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture remains on the weekly chart. If the bar closes with no long wick, the decline will likely continue to the support level of $0.00000639.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000673 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
