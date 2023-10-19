SHIB Price Analysis for October 19

Original U.Today article

How long is drop of SHIB going to last?

Most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.80% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, traders should focus on the local resistance level of $0.00000676.

If the bar breaks it and fixes above, one can expect a further upward move to the $0.00000690 area.

On the daily time frame, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday's bar low. If a false breakout happens, there is a possibility to see a local correction to the $0.0000069-$0.0000070 zone soon.

A bearish picture remains on the weekly chart. If the bar closes with no long wick, the decline will likely continue to the support level of $0.00000639.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000673 at press time.