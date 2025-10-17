XRP Price Analysis for October 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are bouncing back at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has gained a lot of value today, rising by 4.34%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance at $2.3915. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2.45 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels.

As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume remains low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $2.3626 at press time.