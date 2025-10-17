AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for October 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 16:23
    Can traders expect XRP to test the $2.50 zone soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins are bouncing back at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained a lot of value today, rising by 4.34%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance at $2.3915. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2.45 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels.

    As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume remains low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $2.3626 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
