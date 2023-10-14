XRP Price Analysis for October 14

Original U.Today article

The local rise has continued on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

XRP has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 0.50%.

The rate of XRP still looks bullish on the local chart. The rate is approaching the resistance of $0.4868. If the bar closes around that area, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.49 zone soon.

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is slightly rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.4785. However, there is not enough energy for a continued upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.485-$0.49 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has formed support at $0.459. While the price is above that mark, there is a chance of a local rise. All in all, a bar close above $0.50 can be a prerequisite for a bounce back to the $0.51-$0.52 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4859 at press time.