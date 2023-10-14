Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for October 14

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of XRP ready for midterm rise?
Sat, 10/14/2023 - 19:23
XRP Price Analysis for October 14
The local rise has continued on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 0.50%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP still looks bullish on the local chart. The rate is approaching the resistance of $0.4868. If the bar closes around that area, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.49 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is slightly rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.4785. However, there is not enough energy for a continued upward move. 

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.485-$0.49 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has formed support at $0.459. While the price is above that mark, there is a chance of a local rise. All in all, a bar close above $0.50 can be a prerequisite for a bounce back to the $0.51-$0.52 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4859 at press time.

