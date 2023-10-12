XRP Price Analysis for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
As most of the ATR has been passed, sideways trading in the area around $0.48 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.
A worse picture can be seen on the daily time frame. Here, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens below yesterday's low, the decline may lead to the test of the support of $0.4590 shortly.
On the weekly chart, bears are more powerful than bulls, as the rate has again declined below the vital zone of $0.50. If the drop continues to $0.46, the energy should be enough for a support breakout, followed by a downward move to the $0.44 zone.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.