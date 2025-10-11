XRP Price Analysis for October 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a huge market dump, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 12.44% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $2.4893. If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2.50-$2.55 range.

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has almost tested the $1.20 mark. At the moment, there are low chances of sharp moves after yesterday's huge dump.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $2.40-$2.60 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the support of the $1.7711 level. However, the volume is going down, which means the altcoin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, traders may witness consolidation in the area of $2.40-$2.70.

XRP is trading at $2.4413 at press time.