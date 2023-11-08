XRP Price Analysis for November 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
The falling volume also confirms that sideways trading is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.
From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the $0.6655 level. If that happens above it and with no long wick, the further growth may lead to the test of the resistance of $0.85 until the end of the month.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.