XRP Price Analysis for November 8

Does XRP have power for further growth?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

The rate of XRP keeps rising, going up by 0.76% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

The price of XRP might have found a local peak on the hourly chart. If today's candle closes far from the $0.6990 level, the correction may continue to the support of $0.6725 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is trading within yesterday's bar, which means that none of the sides is dominating.

The falling volume also confirms that sideways trading is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the $0.6655 level. If that happens above it and with no long wick, the further growth may lead to the test of the resistance of $0.85 until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.6863 at press time.