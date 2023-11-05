XRP Price Analysis for November 5

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not giving up even on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has gained a lot today, rising by 4.45%. Over the last week, the price has risen by 15.61%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is still looking bullish despite the sharp rise. However, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the resistance at $0.6541.

If it happens far from that mark, the correction may lead to a test of the $0.63 area soon.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the daily time frame. If the bar closes above $0.65, the upward move is likely to continue to the nearest resistance at $0.6655 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, XRP is bullish as the candle might close near the resistance level. However, the volume is low, which means that buyers might need time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.60-$0.65 is the more likely scenario for the next weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.6422 at press time.