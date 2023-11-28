Advertisement
XRP Price Analysis for November 28

Denys Serhiichuk
Has correction of XRP ended by now?
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 14:25
Bulls are trying to get back in the game; however, some coins remain in the red zone.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance level of $0.6069. If buyers can hold the rate near that mark until the end of the day, the growth may continue to the $0.61 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the situation is less positive as the price remains trading near the support level of $0.5860. If the decline continues to that mark, the breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $0.56-$0.57 area soon.

XRP is also more bearish than bullish on the daily chart against BTC. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the 0.000016 area by the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.6045 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

