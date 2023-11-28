XRP Price Analysis for November 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Bulls are trying to get back in the game; however, some coins remain in the red zone.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.
On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance level of $0.6069. If buyers can hold the rate near that mark until the end of the day, the growth may continue to the $0.61 zone tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, the situation is less positive as the price remains trading near the support level of $0.5860. If the decline continues to that mark, the breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $0.56-$0.57 area soon.
XRP is also more bearish than bullish on the daily chart against BTC. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the 0.000016 area by the end of the week.
XRP is trading at $0.6045 at press time.