Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 26

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see further rise of XRP?
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 17:55
XRP Price Analysis for November 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.6362. If the decline continues, there is a high chance of a further drop to the support level.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side has seized the initiative yet. Thus, the volume remains low, which means that ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 25

All in all, traders may expect consolidation in the range of $0.60-$0.64 within the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the previous bar low. If the candle closes far from that mark, the rise may continue to the $0.70 area by mid-December.

XRP is trading at $0.6271 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 26
2023/11/26 17:54
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum Upgrade EIP 4844 Is Massive for L2s, Here's Why
2023/11/26 17:54
Ethereum Upgrade EIP 4844 Is Massive for L2s, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Record High
2023/11/26 17:54
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Record High
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD