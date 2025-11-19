XRP Price Analysis for November 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trying to come back to the green zone in the second part of the trading day, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule today, going down by 1.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has marked a false breakout of the local support of $2.1180. However, most of the daily ATR has been passed, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is trading near the support of $2.1015. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

If bulls lose the vital zone of $2, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $1.60-$1.80 range soon.

XRP is trading at $2.1454 at press time.