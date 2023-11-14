XRP Price Analysis for November 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are trying to hold the gained initiative as the prices of coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.64% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP has bounced off the support level of $0.6612. If the growth continues to the $0.67 mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation has not changed a lot since yesterday. As the price keeps trading in the middle of the channel, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.64-$0.68 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.7329.

If the situation does not change until the end of the week and the bar closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.60-$0.62 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.6614 at press time.