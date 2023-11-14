Advertisement
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 14

Denys Serhiichuk
How long may drop of XRP last?
Tue, 11/14/2023 - 15:43
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are trying to hold the gained initiative as the prices of coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.64% over the last 24 hours.

The rate of XRP has bounced off the support level of $0.6612. If the growth continues to the $0.67 mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the resistance tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the situation has not changed a lot since yesterday. As the price keeps trading in the middle of the channel, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.64-$0.68 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.7329. 

If the situation does not change until the end of the week and the bar closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.60-$0.62 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.6614 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

