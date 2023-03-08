Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for March 8

Wed, 03/08/2023 - 16:17
Denys Serhiichuk
Can XRP keep rising faster than other coins?
Bears have continued their pressure as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, rising by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance at $0.3855 against the increased volume. Now, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens above it, the growth may continue to the $0.41 zone tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price has also broken the resistance at $0.3855. From another point of view, the rate has made a false breakout of the $0.40 zone, which means that bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.385-$0.39 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price has once again bounced off the support at $0.3619. If the weekly candle closes near the $0.40 mark, the rise may continue to the resistance at $0.4328 until mid-March.

XRP is trading at $0.3919 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

