XRP Price Analysis for March 8

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have continued their pressure as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, rising by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance at $0.3855 against the increased volume. Now, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens above it, the growth may continue to the $0.41 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the price has also broken the resistance at $0.3855. From another point of view, the rate has made a false breakout of the $0.40 zone, which means that bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.385-$0.39 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

From the midterm point of view, the price has once again bounced off the support at $0.3619. If the weekly candle closes near the $0.40 mark, the rise may continue to the resistance at $0.4328 until mid-March.

XRP is trading at $0.3919 at press time.