+130% in XRP Futures Flow Recorded, Price Eyes $1.5

Given that both price action and derivatives metrics indicate an increase in short-term speculation, XRP is exhibiting signs of renewed activity. The asset has finally staged a local rebound, rising back toward the $1.35-$1.40 range, while attempting to stabilize above a short-term ascending support line following weeks of downward pressure and a protracted bearish structure visible on the daily chart.

XRP moves below

Technically speaking, XRP is still below its major moving averages, indicating that the overall trend is still skewed downward. The 100-day and 50-day averages serve as overhead resistance as they keep sloping downward. The most recent pricing structure, however, indicates that sellers are losing their immediate momentum.

Following weeks of low trading activity, volume has also increased during the rebound, indicating a return to participation. The derivatives market is the source of the more aggressive signal.

The more than 130% increase in XRP futures flow indicates a significant rise in capital flowing into leveraged positions. Because they make prices more susceptible to liquidations and abrupt shifts in sentiment, such inflows frequently occur before periods of high volatility.

Both long and short positioning are still active, according to the data, which means that if one side is squeezed, price swings in either direction may quicken. Measures of short-term market performance lend credence to this theory.

Open interest is key

Additionally, open interest and futures trading activity indicate that traders are actively shifting their positions around the $1.5 level, which is currently serving as a technical and psychological target zone.

Sharp pullbacks are still very much a possibility. Markets often become unstable when futures inflows grow this rapidly, particularly if the price is unable to decisively break important resistance levels.

This implies that XRP’s upcoming sessions might be characterized more by quick directional changes brought on by leveraged trading pressure than by consistent growth. Overall, the price of XRP is balancing between the recovery momentum and the wider bearish structure that is still evident on higher time frames as it enters a volatility phase where futures activity may serve as the main driver.