XRP Price Analysis for July 27

Original U.Today article

How long is decline of XRP going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions from the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 0.70% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XPR has made a false breakout of the support level at $0.7084. Currently, one should pay attention to the daliy closure.

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.7150 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation remains unclear as the rate keeps trading sideways. If the decline continues below the $0.70 area, one can expect a test of the support at $0.6673 shortly. The falling volume confirms such a scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below the $0.7125 mark, sellers might seize the initiative that can lead to the further correction to the area around $0.65.

XRP is trading at $0.7117 at press time.