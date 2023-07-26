Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 26

Wed, 07/26/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect growth from Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are trying to keep the rates of coins in the green zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.13% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is testing the resistance level at $1,860.50. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens around that area, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $1,870 zone shortly.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of ETH remains bearish as the rate has not bounced off far from the support level. In addition, the buying volume is low, which means that bulls are not ready yet to buy the coin.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 25

In this regard, sideways trading between $1,850 and $1,870 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A positive picture can be seen on the daily chart against BTC as the rate is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the price reaches the 0.064 mark and fixes there, one can expect a quicker test of the upper level of 0.06435.

Ethereum is trading at $1,859 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Outperforms Cryptocurrency Market
07/26/2023 - 17:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Outperforms Cryptocurrency Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu: Fake ShibaSwap Exposed, SHIB Community Alerted
07/26/2023 - 16:55
Shiba Inu: Fake ShibaSwap Exposed, SHIB Community Alerted
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Shines Green, But Here Comes Jim Cramer
07/26/2023 - 16:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Shines Green, But Here Comes Jim Cramer
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev