XRP Price Analysis for July 25

The correction may be finished on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are again in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
XRP/USD
The price of XRP has risen by 1.58% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.7047. However, if the bar closes near it or above, the growth may continue to the $0.71-$0.72 area soon.
Image by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.6812. If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.70 range and above.
Image by TradingView
A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders are likely to see a local rise to the 0.000024 area and above. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
XRP is trading at $0.6989 at press time.