Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for July 25

Tue, 07/25/2023 - 17:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is there chance to see local rise of XRP?
XRP Price Analysis for July 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The correction may be finished on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are again in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.58% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.7047. However, if the bar closes near it or above, the growth may continue to the $0.71-$0.72 area soon.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.6812. If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.70 range and above.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders are likely to see a local rise to the 0.000024 area and above. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.6989 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Already Lost Half of Its Gains
07/25/2023 - 17:00
XRP Already Lost Half of Its Gains
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Giveaway Announced, Here's What It's For
07/25/2023 - 16:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Giveaway Announced, Here's What It's For
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple v. SEC: Law Expert Predicts Epic Showdown With 4 Options on Table
07/25/2023 - 16:00
Ripple v. SEC: Law Expert Predicts Epic Showdown With 4 Options on Table
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev