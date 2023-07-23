Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for July 23

Sun, 07/23/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does XRP still have energy for growth?
On the last day of the week, the cryptocurrency market is mostly trading sideways.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 4% since yesterday.

Despite today's decline, the rate of XRP is trying to reach the local resistance level at $0.7455. If buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.76 area.

On the daily time frame, the situation remains unclear as the rate is far from the key levels.

However, if buyers lose the important zone of $0.70, the drop can continue to the nearest support shortly.

On the bigger chart, the price failed to keep rising, and there is a high chance to see a local correction. If the rate does not return to the $0.80 area soon, traders may expect a test of the support at $0.6570 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.7386 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

