XRP Price Analysis for July 23

Original U.Today article

Does XRP still have energy for growth?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On the last day of the week, the cryptocurrency market is mostly trading sideways.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the rate of XRP is trying to reach the local resistance level at $0.7455. If buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.76 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation remains unclear as the rate is far from the key levels.

However, if buyers lose the important zone of $0.70, the drop can continue to the nearest support shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price failed to keep rising, and there is a high chance to see a local correction. If the rate does not return to the $0.80 area soon, traders may expect a test of the support at $0.6570 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.7386 at press time.