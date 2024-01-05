Advertisement
XRP Price Analysis for January 5

Denys Serhiichuk
How long will correction of XRP last?
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 17:37
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Growth did not last long, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 2.53% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish as it is on the way to test the recently formed support of $0.5569.

If nothing changes, daily closure near that mark might be a prerequisite for a more profound drop to the $0.55 zone.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If it happens below yesterday's low, the correction is likely to continue to $0.50.

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation as the price is in the middle of the wide channel. In this case, ongoing sideways trading between $0.50 and $0.60 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.5655 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

