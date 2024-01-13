XRP Price Analysis for January 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 4.6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as the rate is on the way to test the resistance level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.58 zone.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is on the daily time frame. However, the price is far from support.

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.56-$0.58 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. As neither side has seized the initiative, traders can expect an ongoing consolidation around $0.55.

XRP is trading at $0.5742 at press time.