Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 13

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will drop of XRP last?
Sat, 13/01/2024 - 17:50
XRP Price Analysis for January 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market has entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 4.6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as the rate is on the way to test the resistance level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.58 zone.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is on the daily time frame. However, the price is far from support.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 12

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.56-$0.58 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. As neither side has seized the initiative, traders can expect an ongoing consolidation around $0.55.

XRP is trading at $0.5742 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views
2024/01/13 17:48
ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It
2024/01/13 17:48
ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13
2024/01/13 17:48
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Price Analysis for January 13
ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views
ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It
Show all