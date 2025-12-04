Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 13:59
    Can traders expect a correction from XRP to the $2 zone soon?.
    XRP Price Analysis for December 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the second part of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is an exception to the rule, falling by 1.06% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to the local support of $2.1426. If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.10 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes below the $2.14 mark, traders may expect an ongoing decline to the $2.00-$2.10 area. 

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the key support and resistance levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.1397 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
