Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 3

Thu, 08/03/2023 - 15:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of Binance Coin (BNB)?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not seize the initiative as the rates of all of the top 10 coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.34% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite the fall, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is looking bullish on the hourly chart as the price is trying to fix above the resistance of $241.2. If buyers manage to do that, growth may continue to the $243 zone tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the daily chart as the rate remains far from the main levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the area around $240 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price of BNB keeps accumulating energy for a sharp move. The falling volume confirms that there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves yet.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 2

Respectively, ongoing consolidation between $235 and $245 is the more likely scenario until mid-August.

BNB is trading at $241.1 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitstamp's Epic XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset
08/03/2023 - 15:32
Bitstamp's Epic XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Coinbase Market Share in US Rises to 61% Despite SEC Lawsuit
08/03/2023 - 15:16
Coinbase Market Share in US Rises to 61% Despite SEC Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Metaverse 'Go Time' in Two Weeks, Millions of XRP Transferred With Strange Message, SHIB Sets Record-Breaking All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/03/2023 - 15:14
SHIB Metaverse 'Go Time' in Two Weeks, Millions of XRP Transferred With Strange Message, SHIB Sets Record-Breaking All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina