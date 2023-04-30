Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for April 30

Sun, 04/30/2023 - 14:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can XRP rise against bearish market pressure?
XRP Price Analysis for April 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and the rates of most of the coins are falling again.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the support than to the resistance, which means that bears are not giving up so easily.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25

If the bar closes near the $0.4742 mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.47 zone.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has continued to decline after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.4854. If the price does not return to $0.48 shortly, the fall can lead to a test of the $0.46 zone soon.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the support level at $0.4428. While the price is above that mark, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. However, the rate needs to be fixed above the $0.50 zone for a possible reversal.

XRP is trading at $0.4752 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Former SEC Lawyer Critiques Crypto as Total Failure
04/30/2023 - 14:07
Former SEC Lawyer Critiques Crypto as Total Failure
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Delisting Might Hurt Coinbase's Fair Notice Defense, Crypto Lawyer Says Why
04/30/2023 - 13:46
XRP Delisting Might Hurt Coinbase's Fair Notice Defense, Crypto Lawyer Says Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 6.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought in One Week — But Is There Catch?
04/30/2023 - 13:15
6.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought in One Week — But Is There Catch?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev