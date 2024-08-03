    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bounce back of XRP started yet?
    Sat, 3/08/2024
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market might not have found a local bottom yet, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone down by 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance level of $0.5755.

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes near that mark, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.59 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the altcoin has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar low. If the candle closes far from it, there is a chance of a bounce back to the $0.58-$0.59 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is far from the key levels. If nothing changes by the end of the week, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.54-$0.64 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5685 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

