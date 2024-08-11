    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for August 11

    Can one expect XRP to test $0.60 zone soon?
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 13:44
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week started bullish for most coins, however, bears seized the initiative later, according to CoinStats.

    The rate of XRP has gone down by 3.71% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5.62%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is setting new local lows. If the bar closes below the support of $0.5760, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.56 range soon.

    Sellers are also powerful on the daily time frame. One should pay attention to the interim level of $0.5656. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued downward move to the $0.55 area.

    On the weekly time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels.

    As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the wide range of $0.56-$0.66 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.5756 at press time.

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

