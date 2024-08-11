XRP Prediction for August 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week started bullish for most coins, however, bears seized the initiative later, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone down by 3.71% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5.62%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is setting new local lows. If the bar closes below the support of $0.5760, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.56 range soon.

Image by TradingView

Sellers are also powerful on the daily time frame. One should pay attention to the interim level of $0.5656. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued downward move to the $0.55 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels.

As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the wide range of $0.56-$0.66 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5756 at press time.