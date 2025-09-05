Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Most Promising Golden Cross Flip

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 11:54
    XRP breakout teased by possible golden cross formation in push to retest $3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After over seven days of trading below the psychologically important $3 level, XRP is teasing a possible bullish breakout. According to the coin’s technical chart, a golden cross is just about forming for the coin and could send prices soaring in the coming days.

    Golden cross and XRP breakout potential

    According to Tradingview data, the nine-day and 26-day moving averages are set to intersect at the $2.82 level. The development suggests a bullish outlook for XRP, which has shown resilience so far in 2025. With the golden cross formation, the coin might just reclaim the $3 price level.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.84, representing a 2.02% increase in the last 24 hours. It climbed from a low of $2.78 to the current level, and investors are looking excited for more action.

    The trading volume has increased significantly by 11.91% to $5 billion within the same time frame. This spike signals that market participants are looking to accumulate XRP before it surges out of reach.

    Several factors could catalyze this rebound move, and key among them is the gradual approach of decision day for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    With several exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications before the regulatory body, approval could cause XRP’s value to witness a massive spike. Many stakeholders are anticipating a reply from the SEC in October.

    Ripple’s banking license push adds to bullish catalysts

    The formation of this golden cross signals that XRP might have enough momentum to break out above the sell zone of $2.93 to $3.20. Considering broader ecosystem developments, such as Ripple applying for a banking license, XRP could be in an explosive breakout mode.

    Notably, the banking license application is bullish for XRP as the asset could become a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Such a pivotal role would elevate XRP’s utility and could mean massive price gains.

    #XRP
