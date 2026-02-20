AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP on the Move: 1,606% Surge in Futures Flow Signals Potential Volatility Ahead

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 13:08
    XRP is surging in futures flow, which could be a sign of a substantial volatility surge.
    Advertisement
    XRP on the Move: 1,606% Surge in Futures Flow Signals Potential Volatility Ahead
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Market structure and on-chain activity are beginning to diverge, in a manner that typically precedes volatility, as XRP enters a new phase. Price action itself is still brittle: XRP is trying to level off after a lengthy bearish trend and a severe breakdown, but it is still trading below significant moving averages, indicating that overall momentum is still weak despite brief recovery attempts.  

    Advertisement

    XRP at local lows

    Although volatility has momentarily decreased, and XRP is compressing close to local lows, the market is obviously not yet in a confident recovery phase. Rather, following a sharp drop, the price is moving sideways, which is the kind of situation where derivative positioning usually matters more than spot demand.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The recent 1,606% spike in futures flow becomes significant at this point. Instead of organic spot buying, such an increase typically indicates aggressive positioning. A spike in futures activity while the price stays mostly steady indicates that traders are placing a lot of directional bets. Because leveraged positioning causes instability — once one side is squeezed, price tends to accelerate quickly — this raises the likelihood of sharp moves.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting

    On-chain data shows consistent growth

    The fact that there are still a lot of XRP payments going back and forth between accounts indicates that network usage is not declining. The payment volume itself, however, seems more irregular, showing sharp increases and subsequent declines. This pattern suggests short-term spikes in activity rather than consistent growth, which fits with speculative involvement as opposed to long-term accumulation.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/19/2026 - 20:59
    Fed President: Crypto Is Useless
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    From a practical standpoint, XRP is in a transitional phase. The asset is not entirely being abandoned by the market, but it is also not displaying strong bullish conviction. Uneven on-chain volume and high derivatives activity frequently precede volatility growth, which is not always bullish or bearish but powerful enough to end the current lull.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:41
    XRP ETFs See 83% Jump in Institutional Interest in 24 Hours
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:08
    XRP on the Move: 1,606% Surge in Futures Flow Signals Potential Volatility Ahead
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:41
    XRP ETFs See 83% Jump in Institutional Interest in 24 Hours
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all