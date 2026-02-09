XRP Officially Enters Bear Market Versus Bitcoin (BTC), Bollinger Bands Flag -59% Scenario

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP just slipped below the midline of the monthly Bollinger Bands on the XRP/BTC chart by TradingView, an event that may mark the beginning of a bear market for XRP versus BTC.

With the break under 0.00002050 BTC, the structure is now in favor of Bitcoin. The lower band sits near 0.0000081 BTC, meaning there is the potential for a 59% decrease from current levels.

Legendary XRP vs. Bitcoin run comes to end

XRP just flashed the kind of technical warning that long-time cross-watchers hate seeing, and it happened on the only chart that matters when the market turns defensive: XRP priced in Bitcoin.

On the monthly XRP/BTC pair, the price lost the Bollinger midband around 0.0000205 BTC earlier today, a level that is treated as the on-off switch for the XRP supercycle. Once that midline breaks on a higher time frame, the playbook changes fast: rallies become suspect for the altcoin, and the crypto market starts mapping the next obvious magnet, the lower band.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

That lower band sits near 0.0000081 BTC on the current setup, which is where the headline risk lives. From the mid band area, that projects a potential -59% slide on the XRP/BTC if the breakdown matures into a full monthly trend leg.

What makes this signal nasty is context. The chart shows XRP already came off a strong prior expansion phase, then spent months chopping while the bands widened and the price began printing a weaker monthly structure. In that environment, losing the midband is less like one bad candle and more like BTC is absorbing all the money again.

The real tell is the monthly close and follow-through: hold above the mid band and the bear call dies; fail it again, and the lower band becomes the market’s next map for XRP against Bitcoin.