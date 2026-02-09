AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Officially Enters Bear Market Versus Bitcoin (BTC), Bollinger Bands Flag -59% Scenario

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 16:00
XRP broke below the monthly Bollinger midband versus Bitcoin today, activating a -59% downside path to 0.0000081 BTC. The breakdown may signal the start of a bear phase for the XRP/BTC pair.
Advertisement
XRP Officially Enters Bear Market Versus Bitcoin (BTC), Bollinger Bands Flag -59% Scenario
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP just slipped below the midline of the monthly Bollinger Bands on the XRP/BTC chart by TradingView, an event that may mark the beginning of a bear market for XRP versus BTC. 

Advertisement

With the break under 0.00002050 BTC, the structure is now in favor of Bitcoin. The lower band sits near 0.0000081 BTC, meaning there is the potential for a 59% decrease from current levels. 

Legendary XRP vs. Bitcoin run comes to end

XRP just flashed the kind of technical warning that long-time cross-watchers hate seeing, and it happened on the only chart that matters when the market turns defensive: XRP priced in Bitcoin.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Skyrockets $63.1 Million on Its Own ETF Bull Market, 23,799,579,141 SHIB: Coinbase Whale Grabs Billions of Shiba Inu and Disappears, Dogecoin Creator's Crypto Market Prediction Amid Super Bowl Comes True Saylor Buys the Dip... at $78,000

On the monthly XRP/BTC pair, the price lost the Bollinger midband around 0.0000205 BTC earlier today, a level that is treated as the on-off switch for the XRP supercycle. Once that midline breaks on a higher time frame, the playbook changes fast: rallies become suspect for the altcoin, and the crypto market starts mapping the next obvious magnet, the lower band.

Advertisement
Article image
XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

That lower band sits near 0.0000081 BTC on the current setup, which is where the headline risk lives. From the mid band area, that projects a potential -59% slide on the XRP/BTC if the breakdown matures into a full monthly trend leg.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Mon, 02/09/2026 - 15:50
XRP Price Analysis for February 9
ByDenys Serhiichuk

What makes this signal nasty is context. The chart shows XRP already came off a strong prior expansion phase, then spent months chopping while the bands widened and the price began printing a weaker monthly structure. In that environment, losing the midband is less like one bad candle and more like BTC is absorbing all the money again.

Advertisement

The real tell is the monthly close and follow-through: hold above the mid band and the bear call dies; fail it again, and the lower band becomes the market’s next map for XRP against Bitcoin.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:58
Crucial New Alert Issued to Shibarium Explorer, What's Changing?
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:54
CME Adds Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Futures: Are XRP and Solana (SOL) About to Lose Their Institutional Edge?
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Vietnam’s Crypto Exchange Landscape in 2026: How Users Navigate a Multi-Platform Market
DavosWeb3 2026: Voices Shaping the Next Wave of Decentralized Innovation
INVESTING YACHTS Launches RWA Yacht Charter Model
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:00
XRP Officially Enters Bear Market Versus Bitcoin (BTC), Bollinger Bands Flag -59% Scenario
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:58
Crucial New Alert Issued to Shibarium Explorer, What's Changing?
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:54
CME Adds Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Futures: Are XRP and Solana (SOL) About to Lose Their Institutional Edge?
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
Price Analysis
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:50
XRP Price Analysis for February 9
article image Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:42
Tom Lee's BitMine Buys Ethereum Dip With $82 Million
article image Caroline Amosun
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:00
XRP Officially Enters Bear Market Versus Bitcoin (BTC), Bollinger Bands Flag -59% Scenario
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:58
Crucial New Alert Issued to Shibarium Explorer, What's Changing?
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 15:54
CME Adds Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Futures: Are XRP and Solana (SOL) About to Lose Their Institutional Edge?
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all