Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 20:05
    Crypto market today: Bitwise XRP ETF gains access on Vanguard; DOGE sees 528,408% short liquidation; BTC can drop to $52,000.
    Advertisement
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitwise XRP ETF gains access on Vanguard 

    $10 trillion financial giant Vanguard now offers exposure to Bitwise's XRP ETF among other products.

    • Big institutional move. Bitwise’s XRP ETF can now be traded by Vanguard clients.

    Bitwise's XRP exchange-traded fund is now available for Vanguard clients, according to a recent social media post by chief executive officer Hunter Horsley. It began trading on Nov. 20, securing rather impressive inflows. 

    Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset manager with over $11 trillion in assets under management, has long been a conservative powerhouse in traditional investing. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?

    No Vanguard ETF? Despite opening access, Vanguard says it still has no plans to launch its own crypto ETF.

    Advertisement

    For years, it has outright banned crypto-related products on its platform. It even blocked access to spot Bitcoin ETFs when they launched in January 2024. However, as reported by Bloomberg, more than 50 million of Vanguard's customers will be able to start trading select crypto ETFs and mutual funds that hold cryptocurrency assets. 

    Despite the massive reversal, the $10 trillion giant still has no plans to follow the example of rival BlackRock by launching its own ETF.

    DOGE sees 528,408% short liquidation after surprise rebound

    Dogecoin long traders face a brutal 528,408% liquidation imbalance as DOGE eyes recovery.

    • Bear trap. DOGE shocked bearish traders with a massive 528,408% liquidation imbalance.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has stunned bears in the last hour after it registered a 528,408% liquidation as the meme coin saw a slight rebound. CoinGlass data shows that short position traders lost $37,630 in the last hour following the slight increase in price.

    Notably, Dogecoin added a few cents from a low of $0.1324 to an intraday peak of $0.1374. This mild gain caused an astronomical liquidation on the hourly chart for the meme coin. The development left short-position traders with unexpected losses as they were betting on a continued downward fluctuation.

    • Long traders dodged. The mild price increase triggered significant short wipeouts, while long traders saw only $7.12 liquidated.

    Long traders were almost not impacted, as only $7.12 was wiped out within the same time frame of one hour. Attention is now on the king of meme coins to see if it can sustain the current gain and continue on an upward trajectory.

    As of press time, Dogecoin exchanged hands for $0.1377, which represents a 1.32% increase in the last 24 hours. However, investors betting on the meme coin are yet to rekindle their interest, as trading volume is significantly down by 20.95% to $1.22 billion.

    BTC monthly chart turns fragile as Bollinger Bands signal bearish setup

    Bitcoin may look calm at $87,000, but the Bollinger Bands say this pause does not mean safety.

    • Bollinger Bands shift. December opened with a heavy red candle that erased late-November gains.

    While the price of BTC seems to stabilize at around $87,000, the environment — and, more importantly, the chart structure — does not look stable at all. This fragility is particularly evident in the Bollinger Bands, a popular indicator developed by veteran trader John Bollinger. 

    Looking at the price of BTC on the monthly time frame perfectly characterizes why the cryptocurrency seems so fragile in its current setup, extreme fear aside. The month opened for Bitcoin with a nasty red candle that erased all the late-November gains, pushed the price under the middle band and immediately switched the mode to a bearish one. 

    • 40% drop. This setup increases the probability of a move toward the lower band near $52,000.

    In this case, it is now more probable for BTC to hit the lower band — at $52,000 right now — a scenario that implies a 40% crash from the current $87,000 price tag.

    If one were to defy this option for Bitcoin, it might be said that the current dip below the midband is nothing more than manipulation, but for this thesis to prove correct, the price would need to flip back above $88,890 per BTC and stay there for at least a week.  

    Until this happens, it is bear mode for Bitcoin, with hitting $52,000 as the prime scenario.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #Vanguard #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bollinger Bands #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 18:56
    Ripple CEO Reveals Uber-Bullish Bitcoin Price Target
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 18:46
    $135 Million in Ethereum Sold by BlackRock Amid Crypto Market Resurgence
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    N4T Announces Liquidity Locking Ahead of DEX Listings
    Nexchain Strengthens Stage 29 Momentum as Low-Fee AI Network Gains More Users
    VCHAT – VCT – VK: When Vietnam Refuses to Wait for Recognition and Instead Chooses to Build a New Digital Civilization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 20:05
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 18:56
    Ripple CEO Reveals Uber-Bullish Bitcoin Price Target
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 18:46
    $135 Million in Ethereum Sold by BlackRock Amid Crypto Market Resurgence
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD