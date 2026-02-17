XRP Network Activity Down 26% as Active Addresses Fall to 40,778

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is witnessing a massive drop in network activity. Data shared by renowned on-chain analyst Ali Martinez indicates that XRP’s network activity declined by approximately 26% in the past week. Notably, XRP Ledger active addresses dropped from 55,080 to 40,778.

XRP’s falling activity signals weakening demand

This massive drop in active addresses occurred between Feb. 12 and 15, 2026, amid broader crypto market volatility. The development suggests that fewer wallets are transacting, which indicates there is reduced demand in network activity.

This is significant as it signals that XRP is experiencing weaker short-term momentum and less usage from market participants. It could also signal less liquidity, lower transactional demand on the part of holders and less retail participation.

These indicators are not positive for XRP, as continued decline could further worsen the bearish outlook of the coin on the crypto market. This could dampen the enthusiasm of traders, who might feel the need to look to other assets.

$XRP network activity has dropped nearly 26% in the past week, falling from 55,080 to 40,778 active addresses. pic.twitter.com/oVAgFhnxck — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 17, 2026

It is worth mentioning that in the long term, it could trigger a rally. In 2023, XRP recorded a similar 20-30% dip in network activities. Thereafter, XRP’s price surged as high as 60% within months. It is unclear if this decline in network activity would follow a similar trajectory, given the unpredictability of the crypto market.

The immediate concern for traders remains the bearish impact it is having on the asset. XRP has slipped from an intraday high of $1.51 to $1.46. As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.46, which represents a 0.09% decline within the last 24 hours.

Trading volume has also plunged by 38.6% to $2.74 billion within the same time frame. The coin is currently leaning toward oversold and could post a reversal if selling pressure cools off.

Historical patterns offer mixed outlook

In order to rebound, XRP’s volume needs to flip green, and the coin needs to also overcome the gravestone doji pattern forming on its charts.

Interestingly, Ali Martinez noted that the last time XRP printed a gravestone doji, the price plummeted by a massive 46%. Investors and traders alike will be hoping that XRP can avoid a repeat of such a bearish trend.