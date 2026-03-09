AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 15:23
    Seventeen years after its creation, the Bitcoin network has hit a historic milestone with the creation of the 20 millionth coin.
    Advertisement
    20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Seventeen years, two months and one week after the Genesis block was forged, the Bitcoin network has reached one of its biggest milestones to date. 

    According to the latest data, the 20 millionth coin has now been mined. 

    https://charts.bitbo.io/circulating-supply/?from=article-links

    Magic of hard cap 

    Bitcoin's scarcity is, undoubtedly, its main value proposition. There will never be more than 21 million coins due to a hard cap, and challenging it is viewed as heresy within the cryptocurrency community.  

    HOT Stories
    20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone? Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

    Now that the 20 millionth coin has been successfully extracted by miners, there are exactly a million coins left. This means that an astonishing 95.2% of the cryptocurrency's total lifetime supply is already in circulation. 

    Advertisement

    However, anyone hoping to see the final Bitcoin being mined is in for a long wait. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/08/2026 - 11:30
    77% of Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Now Underwater, Data Shows
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The final one million will be dripped onto the market at a ridiculously slow pace. It is estimated that the last fraction of the leading cryptocurrency will not be mined until 2140. 

    Advertisement

    The network is specifically designed in such a way that the speed of coin issuance is gradually reduced with the help of quadrennial halvings. 

    Back in 2009, miners could receive 50 BTC for one block. The first 10 million Bitcoins were mined in just under four years. The network underwent subsequent halvings, with rewards to 25, 12.5, 6.25 and down to the current 3.125 BTC. 

    The block reward will eventually become purely fractional, and it will take roughly 114 years to squeeze out the final 4.8% of the supply.

    Why 21 million? 

    Satoshi Nakamoto never explicitly explained why the supply was capped at exactly 21 million, but there are some theories. 

    In an early email exchange with Bitcoin contributor Martti Malmi, Satoshi described the 21 million figure as an "educated guess." They had to choose a number without knowing how large the network would grow.

    There is also a macroeconomic-focused theory that revolves around the state of the global money supply around the time of Bitcoin's creation. At that time, the global "M1" money supply was estimated to be roughly $21 trillion.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:22
    BlackRock Transfer Update: $153 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum Land on Coinbase
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:23
    20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:22
    BlackRock Transfer Update: $153 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum Land on Coinbase
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all